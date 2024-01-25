Kearns house fire controlled quickly, three dogs rescued

KEARNS, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were able to make short work of a house fire near 5125 W. Loomis Lane Wednesday morning and save the family pets.

In addition to the quick response of three fire departments, Unified Fire Authority said on social media, was the fact the doors were closed to the room where the fire apparently started.

“At approximately 9:45 this morning, our crews, along with mutual aid support from West Jordan Fire Department and West Valley City Fire Department fire, responded to a house fire in Kearns.”

On scene video shows ML109 arriving with heavy fire and smoke coming out the alpha and charlie upper windows, Unified said. An immediate offensive attack quickly knocked the fire down, allowing for a search for victims. All residents had exited with minor injury.

One resident was treated on scene and released. The cause is under investigation with damages yet undetermined. “There were three dogs still inside that were rescued through a basement window.”

Knocking the fire down quickly, along with bedroom doors being shut, prevented it from spreading to other rooms in the house, the department said.

“Great work all!”