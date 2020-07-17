Kearns man arrested after allegedly shooting man twice during robbery

KEARNS, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kearns man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man twice during a robbery.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Ahmed Rosas, 18, is facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony Attempted murder, a second-degree felony Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony



On July 8, Unified Police Department officers responded to a shooting victim in Kearns, the statement said. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was transported to Intermountain Medical Center. The victim is expected to survive.

The victim provided a photo of the suspect, Rosas, to police, identifying him as the shooter, the statement said. Rosas lives about one mile away from where the shooting occurred, officials said.

The victim told investigators he met up with Rosas to sell the suspect THC cartridges. Rosas got into the victim’s vehicle and robbed him.

“Rosas struck him in the face with a firearm and then shot him twice,” the statement said. “The victim also reported when he refused to let the victim drive his car, Ahmed put the firearm to the victim’s head asking him, ‘do you want me to shoot you again?’ Ahmed fled on foot after taking some of the victim’s THC cartridges.”

Rosas has weapons violations as a juvenile, the statement said, and has current gang affiliations.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $45,020.