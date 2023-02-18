Kearns releases statement saying Metro Township Mayor who stated strong opposition to UPD elimination bill has ‘agreed to stay neutral’

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Kearns Metro Township issued a statement Saturday in reaction to Mayor Kelly Bush’s Thursday news release opposing House Bill 374, which could eliminate the Unified Police Department.

The Metro Township’s statement says that although Bush personally opposes the bill, she has agreed to remain professionally neutral.

“Mayor Bush, from the Kearns Metro Township, remains opposed to HB374 dismantling the Unified Police Department (UPD) and will continue to track HB374 with concern,” the new statement says.

“She says Kearns supported the recent amendment to protect the Unified Police officers and agreed to stay neutral with that amendment included on the bill.”

UPD is currently contracted to provide police services for Kearns, Brighton, Copperton, Emigration Canyon, Holladay, Midvale, Millcreek, Magna and White City.

Bush’s Thursday statement said she was speaking out “due to overwhelming concerns from Kearns community members” about a bill that could eliminate the Unified Police Department, which serves that city and others.

“My focus is, and always has been, on the residents of Kearns and what is best for our community,” Bush said in the Thursday news release, which continues below:

“Many of you have heard on the news that House Bill 374 passed through the committee yesterday (Wednesday) at the Utah Legislature. This bill, if it is passed through the House and the Senate, would eliminate the Unified Police Department (UPD).

“The UPD currently provides law enforcement services to Kearns, and we will strive to work with UPD to reform their current model and services. We have expressed our opposition to this bill and will continue to fight this to the end. We are not out of the game on this one.

“I have received overwhelming feedback and concern from our residents. We are exploring all options that will best serve the citizens of Kearns. There are many conversations taking place right now about public safety, service, and the cost for us as taxpayers. Kearns is not subsidized by cities or the county. The Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Service Area (SLVLESA) leverages property taxes that pay for our own services and HB 374 is based upon misinformation that we have worked vigorously to dispel.

HB 374 has not passed yet, Bush noted, “but if it does, there is language that gives us two years to have new law enforcement service in place. The metro council wants to start the conversation now and explore with all of you what will fit the needs of our community. We will be looking at all available options.

“I am committed to keeping you involved in this process. Each person in Kearns needs to be part of the difficult discussions and decisions.

“As this moves forward, I will keep you informed on our next move. Thanks, everyone.”