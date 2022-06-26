Kearns woman dies at hospital after collision in Idaho

GEM COUNTY, Idaho, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old Kearns woman died Saturday in Idaho after a Jeep Renegade crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle on which she was a passenger.

The collision happened at 4:08 p.m. on State Highway 16, near mile marker 110.

“A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH-16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound,” says a statement issued by the Idaho State Police.

“The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, UT, were transported by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures.

“Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.”

The roadway was closed for about five hours while medical first responders and police investigators were on the scene.

“Evidence was found on scene to indicate that alcohol may have been involved for the driver of the Jeep. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.