Kearns woman shot, wounded after confrontation over private road in Idaho, sheriff’s office says

WESTON, Idaho, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 46-year-old Kearns woman was shot and wounded Monday after an alleged confrontation with an Idaho property owner, angry that she and another Utah resident were driving a UTV on his private road in Weston, sheriff’s investigators said.

According to a statement by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatchers received a call of shots fired at 188 North Highway 36 about 12:12 p.m. Deputies from Franklin County and officers from the Preston Police Department responded.

“Two Utah residents were seen driving on a private road off of Highway 36 by the property owner,” the FCSO statement said. “The owner of the property pursued the Utah individuals that were driving a UTV. The owner approached the UTV and an argument ensued over if the roadway was posted. The Utah individuals stated they felt threatened so they drove off to turn around. When they drove off, the property owner drew a .410 caliber pistol from a holster and fired one round toward the UTV,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

Two of the pellets from the pistol hit the female driver of the UTV, with other pellets hitting the UTV, the FCSO statement said. The victim was taken to the Franklin County Medical center for treatment, and later release, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 62-year-old property owner has been arrested and been booked into the Cache County Jail. Official charges will be filed Tuesday; more information will be released at that time, the FCSO said.

