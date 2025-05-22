Kelly Bellerose brings her trademark sound Thursday to Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill

HERRIMAN, Utah, May 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Kelly Bellerose has a lifetime of musical influences, experience playing in multiple bands in Utah and elsewhere, and a personal sound influenced by West Coast rock and blues upbringing and being the daughter of an Oklahoma mama.

“I play cover songs from a variety of genres, but I also play my own original songs that I perform and write from a place of what I call West Coast rock meets Dust Bowl twang with the blues in between.”

Got that? She’s bringing that sound and her acoustic guitar to Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill Thursday for two hours of music on the main floor, in the sports bar. She’ll be playing her own songs along with covers from artists who influenced her the most, including Bonnie Raitt.

“I do a couple of Bonnie Raitt blues tunes. One is called ‘The Road’s My Middle Name,’ which is a really fun kind of a peppy, upbeat blues tune that I typically start my sets with. That’s one of my favorites.

“But I also pull from some ’80 rock. I have a great tune by Aimee Mann and the band ‘Til Tuesday, ‘Voices Carry.’ That’s another one of my favorites that I do. And I do some Rolling Stones, like ‘Wild Horses.’“

Kelly Bellerose in artist supplied photo

Bellerose may return to Redemption at a future date with The Bellerose Band in the basement entertainment venue, she said, but for her introduction, she’s excited about a relaxed, acoustic evening, with bar patrons chatting with friends as they enjoy drinks and appetizers, entrees or desserts.

“Whether they’re sitting at tables or sitting at the bar, they will be able to have that opportunity to hear the music, but in an environment that’s not so loud,” Bellerose said.

“As a solo artist, I won’t play loud anyway, but with the way the bar is constructed, like a proper square, it’s really nice, and everybody has an opportunity to visit or be intimate among themselves, while still enjoying the music.”

We could not find an acoustic solo video for the artist. Below is a video by the The Bellerose Band, with a reminder that Thursday’s concert will be an acoustic set by just Kelly.

Kelly Bellerose plays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Redemption, at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, Herriman. To see the Redemption website, with photos of the 21-and-older venue, menu options and a full entertainment schedule, click here.

Redemption Bar & Grill is a proud sponsor of Gephardt Daily and supporter of independent local journalism in Utah.