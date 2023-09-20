Kolob Canyons Road construction is about to begin at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Oct. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service has announced plans to repair Zion National Park’s Kolob Canyon Road, which was damaged in a landslide earlier this year.

The repairs will begin on or after Sept. 25.

“This winter, drivers can look forward to smooth rides at Kolob Canyons Road in Zion National Park,” a NPS news release says.

“Engineers and park maintenance staff developed the plan to repair the road in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration,” Bry Carter, Zion Chief of Facilities Management said. “Just like all construction in the park, we are going to ensure this work complements the natural landscape and improves visitors’ experiences.”

Work is scheduled to be finished in winter 2023, but completion is dependent on the weather and availability of supplies. The NPS will share more information as the project progresses, the statement says.

The project will involve:

Excavating unstable materials and reinforcing the road’s base to a depth of eight feet with geo-grid, structural cloth, and compacted soil

Repaving more than 6,000 square feet of pavement

Installing ditches, gutter, and curbs to drain the road more effectively

While construction is happening, the road and all trailheads next to it will be closed to drivers, hikers, horse riders, and bicyclists, the news release says.

“The closure is necessary so that the construction contractor can stage equipment, move soil, and store supplies. Please do not enter the closed area and contact Zion Wilderness Rangers if you had planned to use the Lee Pass Trailhead to access hikes or campsites on La Verkin Creek or Hop Valley Trails.”

Kolob Canyon Road was damaged in a landslide in March of 2023 National Park Service and utility employees are shown working on initial repairs National Park Service photo by Ally ORullian

Background

In March 2023, rangers observed a depressed area on the road and closed it as a precaution. Shortly thereafter, the road began to collapse. The National Park Service worked with engineers from the Federal Highway Administration to assess the site and develop the plan to rehabilitate the road.

Read more about Zion National Park here.