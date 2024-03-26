Korn announces 25-city tour including SLC stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Nu-metal band Korn has announced a 25-stop tour, with a Sunday, Oct. 13 stop at the Delta Center.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, with some advance sales starting today through Citi Presales, according to promoter Live Nation Concerts.

Korn’s self-titled debut album came out in 1994.

“It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, Korn has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed,” says the band’s bio, released with the tour announcement.

“Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.”

Korn hit it big in 1994 with first single “Blind,” and continued to build and broaden its fanbase with such hits as 1998’s “Freak on a Leash.”

More recent hits have included “Cold” and “You’ll Never Find Me” (2019).

Korn’s self-titled debut album came out in 1994.

“It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, Korn has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed,” says the band’s bio, released with the tour announcement.

“Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.”

Accompanying Korn on the tour will be Grammy-nominated band Gojira and Canadian heavy metal group Spiritbox.

See all tour dates on the list below:

KORN 2024 TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GOJIRA AND SPIRITBOX:

Sept. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

Oct. 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

Oct. 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct. 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct. 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sunday, Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Oct. 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct. 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Oct. 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Oct. 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

*Festival Performance

^Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended