Kourtney Kardashian posts pictures of her Utah getaway with Travis Barker on Instagram

SOUTHERN UTAH, Utah, May 2 (Gephardt Daily) — If your famous family were worth millions or more, and you could go anywhere you wanted for a romantic getaway, where would you go?

For reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, traveling with boyfriend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, that answer would be southern Utah.

On Saturday, Kardashian, 42, shared Instagram photos of a recent trip to Utah, prompting Barker, 45, to respond,” I wanna go back.”

It seems Kardashian may be a little confused as to her location, because on some of the red rock photos, she added the comment “Life on Mars?”

The pictures, and a few videos, seemed to focus on a boat trip (perhaps Lake Powell), a little climbing, and red sand.

See the photos and a video below, or go to check out KourtneyKardash on Instagram.

Oh, and lest you think the oldest Kardashian sister is a Utah novice, we included one photo she posted earlier of her “good snow day” at Deer Valley Resort. So northern Utah is also worthy, it seems.

