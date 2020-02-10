KSL Gets Gephardt; Family Legacy of Investigative Reporting Lives On in Salt Lake TV Market

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 10, 2020 — KSL gets Gephardt. That’s why they are adding veteran reporter Matt Gephardt to their investigative team a little more than a month after his departure from crosstown rival KUTV.

Gephardt, 39, had been a staple on KUTV’s 10 p.m. newscast for nearly a decade, following in the footsteps of his father, Bill (founder of Gephardt Daily), as heir to the popular Get Gephardt consumer franchise established by Channel 2 in 1998.

In a statement released Monday morning, KSL announced Matt will work alongside Mike Headrick and Brittany Glas in the award-winning KSL Investigative unit.

“I used to fantasize about one day winning the lottery and going out and buying a TV station, hiring great people and doing TV the way it supposed to be done,” says Gephardt. “KSL is already doing that. I feel like I’ve won the lottery.”

“Matt has dedicated himself and his career to helping people navigate difficult situations,” says Tanya Vea, Sr. Vice President, Bonneville International Corporation, Salt Lake. “I know his work ethic and am excited to have him bring his talents to the award-winning investigative team at KSL.”

Mike Headrick, KSL-TV Anchor and Investigative reporter comments, “I’ve worked alongside Matt before, and will tell you he genuinely cares about helping people…giving voice to those who are often ignored.”

Gephardt’s consumer investigations will appear daily during KSL News at 6 p.m., with special reports airing regularly on KSL News at 10 p.m.

“Matt is an excellent complement to the KSL Investigates team. Gephardt’s body of work is guided by values that match KSL-TV’s commitment to hold accountable those who prey on public trust and provide smart strategies to help Utah families avoid being wronged,” says KSL-TV News Director Leona Wood.

Story ideas can be sent to [email protected] or by submitting a tip at KSLInvestigates.com.