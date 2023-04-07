KTVX news photojournalist critically injured after being hit by truck

SANDY, Utah April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A television cameraman hit by a truck while recording avalanche conditions at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon remained in critical condition Thursday night.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy police spokesman said the 61-year-old man’s name was not being released pending notifications, and his condition remained critical as of 7 p.m. The photojournalist from KTVX ABC4 was working with other media in the area, he said, covering the avalanche closure of the canyon when the crash occurred.

The collision came shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday as a truck was entering the intersection of State Road 209 and State Road 210. “The cameraman was moving with his camera and tripod or had just moved when he was hit by the truck, suffering severe head trauma when he was knocked down,” Moffitt said.

The driver of the truck has been cooperative in the investigation, Moffitt said. No citations had yet been issued and police, he said, found no signs of impairment.

The patient was transferred either to Alta View Hospital, Sandy, or Intermountain Medical Center, Murray, the latter more likely, Moffitt said, as it has a Level One trauma center.