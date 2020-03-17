KUTV anchor facing DUI charges for second time

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — KUTV news anchor Shauna Lake is under investigation once again for an alleged DUI incident.

According to Salt Lake City police, Lake, 49, was detained early Saturday morning at Salt Lake International Airport while parked in a passenger pick up lane.

Police say they approached Lake after being notified by an unnamed airport worker who said he had seen something that caught his attention.

Investigators said Lake refused to take the standard field sobriety tests, so a warrant was issued for a blood draw. She was given a citation and “released to someone who could drive her home,” according to a brief article on KUTV.com.

Results of the blood draw are expected to be returned later this week.

This is the second time the popular veteran news anchor has faced charges for DUI.

In May 2017, Lake was arrested for driving-under-the-influence after being stopped on I-215 by the Utah Highway Patrol. She ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of impaired driving and received a suspended sentence of a year in jail. She was also fined $1,460 and agreed to perform eight hours of community service.

Lake’s 2017 arrest was highly publicized, prompting her to deliver a heart-rending on-air apology to KUTV viewers.

“I have been humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time,” Lake said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the sentiments of keep your chin up, we all make mistakes, I’m praying for you, and, this too shall pass.

“I also know that some of you are very angry and disappointed in me and you have every right to be. What I did was wrong and I just hope that over time, night by night, you can learn to trust me again.”