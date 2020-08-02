KUTV names Heidi Hatch new main anchor, replaces Shauna Lake in aftermath of DUI arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — KUTV 2, the Sinclair-owned CBS affiliate in Salt Lake City, has named Heidi Hatch as a new main anchor, finally replacing Shauna Lake who left the station in May, two months after a second DUI arrest.

Hatch is no stranger to the anchor desk or the Salt Lake City market, having worked at KUTV for nearly a decade. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter/anchor for KTVX, before moving to Orlando where she held a morning anchor gig at FOX 35 for five years.

Word of Hatch’s ascension came by way of an e-mail from news director Mike Garber. “In addition to being a strong anchor, Heidi is very good at impact reporting and engaging on social media, all things our customers say is critical. In her nine years since returning to Utah, Heidi has certainly gained the trust and confidence of the people of Utah,” he wrote.

Hatch’s hiring came after a weeks of on-air auditions, during which time she and veteran KUTV morning anchor Mary Nickles took turns appearing on the station’s all-important 10 p.m. newscast, along side anchor Mark Koelbel.

Insiders say both Nickles and Hatch had lobbied intensely for job while the station conducted an exhaustive search across the U.S. for Lake’s replacement until just a couple of weeks ago.

Hatch will assume the position for the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts beginning Aug. 10.