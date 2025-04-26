La Verkin house fire causes estimated $200K in damages

LA VERKIN, Utah, April 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A La Verkin house fire Friday night that began on the structure’s exterior quickly spread inside to the eaves and attic.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 8 p.m., an agency news release says.

“Upon arrival, crews initiated an offensive fire attack to contain and extinguish the fire,” it says.

“After the main body of the fire was knocked down, firefighters removed portions of the ceiling inside the home to access and extinguish remaining hot spots. Damage to the house is estimated at approximately $200,000.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

La Verkin City Police also responded.

“We also appreciate Hildale/Colorado City Fire and Washington City Fire for their help as numerous incidents were occurring at the same time,” the release says.