La Verkin police seek help finding 12-year-old boy missing since Friday

LA VERKIN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in La Verkin are asking for the public’s help finding a boy whose family has not seen or heard from him since Friday morning.

Isaac Escobedo, 12, was dropped off at the Hurricane Intermediate School by his father Friday morning, police said in a Facebook post.

Police were notified at about 9 p.m. Friday that Isaac hadn’t come home.

Isaac had been given permission to hang out with friends, but he was supposed to come home first and let someone known where he would be.

“The family has just recently moved to the area and its reported by his family that he is unfamiliar with the area has no cell phone and does not know his way around,” the post said.

Isaac Escobedo is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and Vans shoes.

Anyone who has seen Isaac since Friday or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the La Verkin City Police Department at 435-634-5730. Reference incident #20L001976.