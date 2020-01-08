La Verkin woman arrested after allegedly stealing Oxycodone pills from 93 year old

LA VERKIN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A La Verkin woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing Oxycodone pills from a 93 year old.

Rya Plumb, 27, is facing a charge of aggravated intentional adult abuse, a second-degree felony, as well as theft, drug possession, and possession of a drug in an unlabeled container, said a news release from La Verkin Police Department Wednesday.

“An officer with La Verkin City PD was advised Tuesday by a member of the community that a 93-year-old female was having her medications stolen by someone,” the release said.

During the course of the investigation officers found that Plumb had been allegedly visiting the elderly woman every two to three weeks and would immediately go to use the victim’s bathroom.

“During one of these visits Plumb offered to go fill and pick up the victim’s Oxycodone prescription,” the news release said. “Plumb was given all the paperwork including prescriptions for December and January. Plumb brought the prescription to the victim but kept the paperwork for the January prescription. The victim reported to the officer that the pills were working less, and she keeps running out.”

The officer had a check done through dispatch on the prescription that Plumb had given to the victim which came back as Acetaminophen and not Oxycodone.

“Due to this discovery, the victim’s doctor was notified who agreed to call in a new prescription for the victim,” the news release said. “A friend of the victim helped her coordinate a new pharmacy and that would deliver the pills to the victim without a third party picking them up. When the officer called to follow up on the case it was found that Plumb had gone to the new pharmacy and picked up the new prescription at the new pharmacy for the victim.”

The officer responded back to the victim’s home and opened the pill bottle Plumb had just delivered. The officer recognized the pills as being the same pill that had been placed in lieu of Oxycodone. A check was done on the pills and confirmed the pills as Acetaminophen and not Oxycodone.

Officers drafted a warrant and went to Plumb’s home. Plumb made statements that she “had messed up again” and stated that she would show the officer where the pills were, the news release said.

Plumb led officers to a closet and pulled out a bag which contained an Acetaminophen bottle that contained a few Acetaminophen and 79 Oxycodone pills, officials said. The suspect was then taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing and La Verkin police ask that anyone who has had medications go missing and think they might have been stolen to call the police department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 435-634-5730 and make a report.