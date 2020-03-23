Lagoon Amusement Park delays opening due to coronavirus pandemic

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lagoon Amusement Park is delaying opening until at least April 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lagoon’s hard working, dedicated employees have made the park ready to receive our guests with upgrades and improvements, the rides, games, and food facilities equipped and available,” said a Facebook post from the park. “We have a beautiful new ride that we are excited to showcase and have patrons enjoy.”

However, due to issues related to the coronavirus, and with guidance from the park’s partners at the Davis County Health Department, the decision has been made to not open this weekend.

“The health and safety of our guests, employees, and the community is of utmost importance,” the post said. “This will be the first time since the end of WWII that Lagoon has not opened on schedule for any reason other than an inclement weather day.”

The Davis County Health Department directive is set to expire on April 1, but could be extended.

“The situation is fluid,” the post said. “Therefore, we plan to update this announcement at the beginning of each week to share our plans. Thank you for your interest in Lagoon. We would like to extend to our season pass holders our gratitude for their patience. We are looking forward to better days ahead. TOGETHER WE WILL RIDE THIS OUT.”