Lagoon Amusement Park opens with new restrictions, safety measures

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lagoon Amusement Park has opened for the season with new safety measures and restrictions in place.

“We are pleased to announce that Lagoon has received authorization from our friends at the Davis County Health Department and community leaders to open the park this weekend,” said a Facebook post from park officials. “We ask that guests try to avoid coming right at opening to forestall delays. Guests are required to have a face covering (mask) for entry.”

To maintain social distancing, avoid crowding at the park entrance, and achieve capacity limitations, an online reservation system has been implemented, the post said. Guests purchasing a Single Day Passport and season pass holders will be required to make a reservation online for park admission. Tickets may be purchased online at the same time the reservation is made. Reservations are available now online for one week out. For more information, and to make a reservation, see the reservation page on Lagoon’s website.

Lagoon has a Season Pass Photo Area, located near the entrance to the park, available to provide season passport identification cards Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and beginning Monday, every day during the park’s regular season from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Lagoon’s Biergarten opened for dine-in and takeout beginning Thursday afternoon.

For Lagoon’s visitor guidelines click here.

For Lagoon’s opening hours click here.