Lagoon Amusement Park to open March 20

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington is set to open March 20.
The park will initially be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; officials are not planning to limit capacity or require reservations, but that may be subject to change, said a Facebook post.
The following safety measures will be in place:
- Face masks will be required where social distancing is not possible, as per the current state public health order in effect.
- Social distance markings have been placed at all queues and other appropriate areas to facilitate distance guidelines.
- Face masks will be required within all queues by all guests with the exception of very young children and toddlers.
- Guests will be asked to sanitize their hands as they enter the queue to board an attraction and as they exit.
- Staff will wear face masks, coverings, and gloves in appropriate locations throughout the park.
- Regular cleaning of rides and attractions will take place at times, including intervals during operational hours to sanitize seats, restraints, handles, queue fences, etc.
- Established schedules are in place to sanitize high-touch surfaces frequently.
- Restaurants will follow the current state of Utah guidelines for dine-in service.
