Lagoon Amusement Park to open March 20

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington is set to open March 20.

The park will initially be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; officials are not planning to limit capacity or require reservations, but that may be subject to change, said a Facebook post.

The following safety measures will be in place:

Face masks will be required where social distancing is not possible, as per the current state public health order in effect.

Social distance markings have been placed at all queues and other appropriate areas to facilitate distance guidelines.

Face masks will be required within all queues by all guests with the exception of very young children and toddlers.

Guests will be asked to sanitize their hands as they enter the queue to board an attraction and as they exit.

Staff will wear face masks, coverings, and gloves in appropriate locations throughout the park.

Regular cleaning of rides and attractions will take place at times, including intervals during operational hours to sanitize seats, restraints, handles, queue fences, etc.

Established schedules are in place to sanitize high-touch surfaces frequently.

Restaurants will follow the current state of Utah guidelines for dine-in service.

For the full list of the current COVID-19 guidelines, click here.