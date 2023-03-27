Lake effect snow impacting Monday morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — There’s another Monday morning challenge in the offing for commuters in northern Utah, as lake-effect snow impacts roadways in the both the valleys and the higher elevations along the Wasatch Front.

“The biggest area of concern is between Ogden and Salt Lake City, where lake-effect snow could bring heavy snowfall rates during the morning commute,” according to a 4 a.m. post by the Utah Department of Transportation.

The snow is expected to taper off “in the valleys by midday with some lingering flurries possible in the northern mountains through the afternoon,” the UDOT post said.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City tweeted “The morning commute across the northern/central Wasatch Front, as well as adjacent mountain routes such as Parleys Canyon, will be significantly impacted, as snow continues across the area.

“Use caution, allow extra time, and be prepared for snow covered roads this morning,” the NWS SLC said.

UDOT is reporting a number of weather-related accidents as of 7 a.m., the majority of them in Davis and Weber counties.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.