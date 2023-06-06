Lake Powell houseboat fire under National Park Service investigation

PAGE, Arizona, June 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A houseboat fire that spread to others as well as a breakwater at Lake Powell’s Wahweap Marina is under investigation by the National Park Service.

The NPS has set up an online portal for witnesses to share photos and videos of the Friday fires to assist investigators.

“On Friday June 2, 2023, at 1:23 p.m. there was a report of a vessel fire at the Wahweap Marina, located on Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. The vessel on fire was moored on B dock near the Latitude 37 Restaurant,” reads a Monday NPS press release.

Responders to the scene included the National Park Service, Big Water Fire Department (Kane County, Utah), Page Fire Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Arizona Game and Fish Department, and Arizona Department of Public Safety, according to the release.

“The fire started on one vessel and spread to several other vessels. One of the vessels that was on fire was pushed out of its boat slip and into the marina and was stopped by the breakwater which then caught fire. There were no fatalities. Two people were evaluated on site for smoke inhalation by Kane County EMS personnel and released.

“Due to fire damage at the Wahweap Marina, please use extreme caution in the area. Impacted areas are closed to public access. Staff are assessing which sections of the dock were not compromised by the fire and will advise when boat slips are cleared for safe harbor. The area where the fire occurred will remain closed until cleared by fire investigators.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service. No further information is available at this time.”

Investigators are seeking any photos or videos taken by the public during that time frame. They can be uploaded at nps.us.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/wahweap_marina_fire.

Lake Powell straddles two states and stretches across Kane, Garfield and San Juan counties in Utah. Wahweap Marina is managed by a private company, Aramark Destinations.