Landing gear of F-35A Lightning II collapses after landing at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The landing gear of an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing collapsed Monday after landing on the runway at Hill Air Force base following a routine training flight.

“The pilot egressed the aircraft and is undergoing a routine medical evaluation,” said a tweet from the 388th Fighter Wing at 3:20 p.m.

In response to the incident, the runway is currently closed and aircraft from Hill AFB in flight at the time of the incident have been diverted to other airports. Additional training flights have been paused until the runway reopens.

A formal safety review board will investigate the incident, the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.