Landlord allegedly breaks into Salt Lake County man’s apartment wielding sledgehammer

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A landlord has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a Salt Lake County man’s apartment wielding a sledgehammer.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court said David J. Shaskey, 60, is facing charges of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault/threat of violence knowing person is a police officer, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The arresting officer was dispatched to the area of 1500 E. Woodland Ave. Monday on a report of a burglary in progress.

“The victim stated his landlord, the arrestee in this case, David Shaskey, was breaking into his residence,” the statement said. “Upon my arrival, David was observed outside the victim’s residence with a sledgehammer. David destroyed the door to the victim’s residence with the sledgehammer. The doorknob had been broken off, the door frame was broken, there were holes in the doors, and debris from the door was scattered all over the floor.”

The victim stated just prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect chased him through his home with the sledgehammer.

“The victim was able to get to the street and David threw the sledgehammer at the victim,” the statement said. “David was arrested. He had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. He was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail.

“Prior to the booking process, David yelled at this officer and several correctional officers stating he was going to get his sons to come after us and kill us.”

Shaskey is being held without bail.