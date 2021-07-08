Landlord arrested after allegedly firing shots into tenant’s room in West Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A landlord has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots into the room of one of his tenants in West Jordan during a dispute about rent.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Michael Thomas Boska, 61, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

On Tuesday, West Jordan police officers were dispatched on a shots fired call at 9046 S. 2040 West.

“Information was relayed that there was a dispute with the landlord and tenant,” the statement said. “Upon arrival, West Jordan officers took suspect, Michael Boska, into custody near the driveway of the home. Michael is the landlord and rents a basement apartment to the victim.”

During an interview with detectives, the victim said when he got home he went down to his room, then heard “hollering and pounding” coming from Boska upstairs, the statement said. The victim said he felt like the noise was directed toward him because there had been disputes between him and Boska about rent money that was owed. The victim said he decided to go outside, then his roommate arrived home and the victim told his roommate what was happening. They both went back inside and the victim said he believed that his roommate had spoken with Boska because it quieted down.

“The victim said he was sitting on his bed in his bedroom in the basement and heard gunshots come through his ceiling,” the statement said. “The victim said he was not sure what was happening at first, but realized they were gunshots when he saw that there was drywall was coming down onto the bed. The victim said he ran outside to his car to call 911.”

The victim saw the garage door open and Boska was inside. The victim drove away in his car.

Boska was transported to the West Jordan Police Department and interviewed by a major crimes detectives. Post Miranda, Boska allegedly admitted to firing a 9 mm Glock firearm at the floor above the victim’s bedroom three times. Boska said he figured the victim was in his bedroom “because he never leaves,” the statement said.

“Boska said he was intentionally firing into the victim’s bedroom, but was shooting to the side of where he believed the victim to be located,” the statement said. “Boska said he was upset with the victim because the victim was trying to take away his home and money. Boska said the victim sent him a text message… that upset him and caused him to fire the three rounds into the floor. Boska said the 9 mm Glock was stashed in a cabinet in the garage.”

Detectives did a records check on Boska and found that he was convicted of third-degree felony DUI in September 2005, making him a restricted person in possession of a firearm.

Boska was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.