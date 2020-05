MILLVILLE, Utah, May 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A portion of the roadway in Millville Canyon, in Cache County, has been closed by a landslide.

The closure, south of Millville Peak, has damaged about 1.25 miles of the roadway. The road is closed indefinitely due to the damage.

“Traffic is currently being stopped at the top of the canyon as there is no adequate place to turn around beyond that point,” a statement posted by the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest says.