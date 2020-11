MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a ramp and lane closures are scheduled for Saturday.

The ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to eastbound Interstate 215 in Murray will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for bridge inspections, UDOT tweeted. A detour will be in place.

Lanes closures also are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for several ramps at I-15/I-215 interchange and on I-215 between 280 East and I-15.