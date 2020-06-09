‘Large amounts’ of drugs seized by officials at Fillmore City motel

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said Tuesday “large amounts” of drugs have been seized during a search executed at a Fillmore City motel June 1.

“Detectives with the West Central Strike Force along with Millard County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a motel in Fillmore City,” said a news release from Millard County Sheriff’s Office. “The investigation was in regards to the distribution of illegal narcotics taking place in the community.”

Large amounts of drugs were seized along with money believed to be proceeds of drug sales. Heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, marijuana concentrate and paraphernalia were discovered inside the room, the news release said. The illicit drugs were believed to be destined for the Millard County area, officials said.

Jeffrey Chandara, 33, and Victoria Ferraro, 20, were arrested on multiple distribution charges.

The arrests follow a “significant” two-month long investigation of illicit drug sales in the area, the news release said.