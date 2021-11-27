Large police presence in South Jordan after multiple shots fired, officer wounded

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — All available police officers responded Friday night to a report of gunshots and “officer down” near a home on Tarali Court (1875 West).

The initial call went out at about 8 p.m.

A helicopter also was dispatched.

Several people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, including an officer who reportedly was shot in the leg.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.