Large police presence in South Jordan after multiple shots fired, officer wounded

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — All available police officers responded Friday night to a report of gunshots and “officer down” near a home on Tarali Court (1875 West).
The initial call went out at about 8 p.m.
A helicopter also was dispatched.
Several people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, including an officer who reportedly was shot in the leg.
Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.