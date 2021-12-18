Large police presence in South Salt Lake after shooting in strip club parking lot

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Southern X-posure strip club in South Salt Lake.

First responders were dispatched to the scene with reports of shots fired at 3420 South State St. about 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a gravely wounded man in or near the club’s entrance.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the nearby Intermountain Medical Center where he died of his injuries. His identity has yet to be confirmed.

South Salt Lake Police Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle told Gephardt Daily on scene that the suspect in the homicide remains at large and there was a large police presence in the surrounding neighborhood.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.