Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres close to curb spread of COVID-19

UTAH, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres are temporarily suspending regular business operations, effective immediately, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres to date, after carefully reviewing the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and other health safety experts, we are proceeding with the temporary closure of all Megaplex Theatres locations in Utah and Nevada, effective immediately and continuing until further notice,” said a news release from the chain.

Other businesses located within Megaplex Theatres including Bon Bon Desserts, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, ZAGG, and other business partners may also temporarily close.

“In our 20-year history, Megaplex Theatres has never experienced anything like this,” said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. “The entire Megaplex Theatres team offers our sincere well wishes for all individuals and families affected by these unprecedented events. We will work together to honor the guiding principles of our founder and the entire Larry H. Miller organization – to ‘go about doing good’ and, when the time is right, we’ll be ready to once again provide our guests the best entertainment experience possible.”

Megaplex Theatres will use existing benefits policies to continue to pay eligible full-time team members during this temporary business interruption and provide additional assistance for part-time team members negatively impacted by the temporary measure, the news release said.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies,” the news release said.

Megaplex Theatres will work with guests who have pre-purchased tickets during the temporary suspension and provide full refunds.

Cinemark announced Tuesday afternoon that its movie theaters would close in Utah and nationwide in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19. AMC made a similar announcement hours earlier.

“The entire Cinemark team cares deeply about our guests, employees and communities, and we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our U.S. theatres to ensure we are playing our part to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Cinemark statement said. “Each of our theatres will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18, until we believe it is safe to once again welcome moviegoers to our auditoriums.”

AMC announced the temporary closure of its theaters a few hours earlier.

“All AMC theatres are temporarily closed in accordance with local and federal guidelines,” said the statement, issued on the business’s website. “They will re-open when those guidelines allow.”