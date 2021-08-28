Las Vegas man in Utah for football game drowns at Emery County’s Millsite State Park Reservoir

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Las Vegas man drowned Friday afternoon at Millsite State Park in Ferron, Emery County.

A news release from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office says the dispatch center was notified of a possible drowning at about 2:15 p.m., when the man’s wife called to report that “her husband had fallen off a paddle board and she could no longer see him.”

It was reported that the man, age 42, was last seen about 30 yards from shore.

The sheriff’s office added that the man was in Emery County to watch Friday night’s Emery High School vs. Las Vegas football game.

Searchers located his body at 4:05 p.m. in an area that was roughly 8 feet deep, and the victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, the news release says.

“Millsite Reservoir is at a very low level due to Utah’s exceptional drought and the boat dock is closed, making it impossible to launch large search and rescue boats. Personnel from Utah State Parks, Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Emery County Search and Rescue and local citizens aided in the search using small boats and kayaks, as well as swimming,” the news release says.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this story if more information is released.