Late Friday afternoon aftershock rattles the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Another day, another jolt of mind-numbing adrenaline for thousands of residents in the Salt Lake Valley, courtesy of the latest aftershock.

The Friday tremor struck at 6:08:09 p.m. MDT and measured 2.9 in magnitude.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was centered about 1.6 miles northeast of Magna at a depth of 4.1 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Friday’s seismic thrill ride follows a 4.2 magnitude tremor which shook the Salt Lake Valley on Thursday morning.

The USGS has recorded hundreds of aftershocks since a 5.7 magnitude quake hit the Wasatch Front the morning of March 18.

