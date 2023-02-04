Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven.

The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.

An eastbound SUV on 2550 South ran a red light to cause the collision with a northbound pickup truck on 1900 West, rolling the truck, Sgt. Charles Creager, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily. The mess briefly closed 2550 South.

A half-dozen onlookers called 911, with initial reports horrific, including an individual pinned or trapped in one of the vehicles.

But there was no one in such straits and the worst injury was a broken wrist, Creager said.

“As we were rolling up, it sounded extremely bad on the radio,” he said. “But it ended up well enough, could have been much worse.”

All nine people involved suffered minor injuries, he said, with two conveyed to a hospital via ambulance, mostly as a precautionary move.

Both vehicles were totaled and were towed from the scene. Several of the injured suffered lacerations to the head, minor, but which always bleed profusely, helping lead to the initial chaotic reporting, Creager said.

“It looked bad. They looked worse than they were. It turned out to be a pretty standard crash for that intersection.” The site is just north of Roy and west of Ogden.

The area’s posted speed is 55 mph. Preliminarily, excessive speed or impairment have been ruled out as factors, the sergeant said, the crash attributed to driver error.