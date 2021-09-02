Latin music to be celebrated in Utah Symphony season opener

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Symphony will celebrate Latin music in its Sept. 8 season-opening concert, the third annual “¡Celebración Sinfónica!”

The concert will feature the music Musical America’s 2019 Conductor of the Year Carlos Miguel Prieto.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m., the audience is invited to a pre-concert festival on the Abravanel Hall plaza celebrating Latin American culture, featuring folkloric dancers, singers, and creators and vendors showcasing their heritage with modern and traditional artwork and crafts.

Silver Moon Taqueria will offer traditional, made-from-scratch Mexican food on the north side of Abravanel Hall.

Sponsors include the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Rancho Markets, Alpha Media and Telemundo. The concert is presented in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City.

Tickets range from $10 to $30. For more information, click here.