Latter-day Saint church leaders update COVID-19 guidelines; ‘weekly worship can begin immediately’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set forth new guidelines for COVID-19 safety precautions and says “weekly worship services can resume immediately,” depending on local conditions.

According to a Church statement released Friday, the new guidelines are designed to “help Church leaders and members safely increase engagement in worship and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A letter from the First Presidency says “beginning in November 2020, stake conferences may be held virtually or with careful social distancing. An enclosure to the letter says weekly worship can resume immediately and in a variety of ways, as local circumstances allow.”

The First Presidency’s letter is as follows:

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

Safely Engaging in Church Meetings and Activities

Under the guidance of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Area Presidencies approve meetings and activities in their areas. Local circumstances and regulations regarding COVID-19 vary, sometimes within the same Church area.

The enclosure with this letter outlines principles and details to help leaders adjust Church meetings and activities in careful ways, according to local needs and circumstances and consistent with local regulations. Using technology and safe in-person practices, many opportunities exist for presidencies and councils to meet, for youth to be encouraged and supported, and for meaningful worship, ministering, and service to occur.

Beginning in November, when assigned by the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and as circumstances and technology allow, stake conferences may be held virtually or with careful social distancing, as appropriate.

We are grateful for inspired patterns of ministering and home-centered Church-supported efforts that allow the Lord’s work to move forward in current conditions.

Signed, Russel M. Nelson, Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring

In the enclosure, the Church outlined approved procedures and protocols for dealing with the anticipated increase in activities:

Both adult and youth presidency and council meetings can occur virtually or safely in person, as local conditions allow.

Leaders can continue to both minister to, and conduct ministering interviews with, fellow congregants. Also, using safe practices and under the guidance of their bishop, they can regularly administer the sacrament in the homes of those who wish to receive it.

Youth meetings, activities and service projects can be held virtually or safely in person, as local circumstances allow. These can take place on Sundays or on other days. Leaders are encouraged to help youth connect and grow through the Church’s new Children and Youth Program. Those with younger children can continue to use the Church’s resources for Primary-age children.

Depending on local conditions, and with the oversight of the bishop, weekly sacrament meetings can be held virtually, safely in person or by hybrid in-person and virtual broadcasts. Broadcasts should not be recorded. Leaders are also to support Latter-day Saints who need to continue worshipping at home.

Because a broadcast does not allow those watching to partake of the sacrament, leaders are encouraged to plan for an uninterrupted broadcast. This can be done by beginning the broadcast either before or after the administration of the sacrament.

Church leaders want as many Latter-day Saints as possible to have the opportunity to receive the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper—in person and from authorized holders of the priesthood.

