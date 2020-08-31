Latter-day Saints leaders update phased reopening of temples worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday announced an updated schedule for the phased reopening for some of its temples.
On Sept. 7, two Utah temples will begin Phase 1, and 12 more will begin phase 2, says a statement from the LDS Church.
Temples continue to reopen in a cautious, careful way, in four phases, the statement says. Temples in Phase 1 and Phase 2 are operating on a limited basis, and with key precautions in place for temple workers and patrons, including: masks worn at all times, very limited numbers of patrons in the temple at a time, minimal staff in the temple, sanitization after each temple ceremony, careful social distancing and seating arrangements, and temperature checks at the entrance (for Phase 2).
- Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions
Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only with restrictions
- Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with priority given for those who will be sealed. The next priority will be endowments for in-field missionaries (who left home prior to receiving their endowment), then followed by those departing for missionary service in the near future. These priorities will be addressed according to the capacity and scheduling ability of each temple.
- Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations
Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions
- Continue providing ordinances for living individuals
- Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner
- Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed
Phase 4: Open for full operations
- Resume regular temple operations
As directed by the Temple Department, other temples will be reopened based on local government and public health directives. They will follow this same phased approach in reopening, beginning with husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.
Ordinance Priority
For currently scheduled living ordinances, members will be contacted by temple staff to confirm their appointment or to reschedule. Priority for scheduling ordinances will then be given to members who had their appointments canceled because of temple closures. Members in this circumstance should call the temple to schedule an ordinance. Final priority will then be given to new appointments.
Safety
In addition to the processes outlined above, each temple presidency will take extra precautions to help protect temple workers and patrons. This will include allowing patrons to wear their own masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizer at several locations in the temple, and encouraging frequent hand-washing and appropriate social distancing. All those who serve in the temple will do so on a volunteer basis. Adjustments to temple operating schedules, seating arrangements and temple facilities will also be made to further increase safety.
Temple Status
The following two temples will enter Phase 1 of reopening on Sept. 7, bringing to date a total of 139 temples reopening:
- Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple
- Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple
The following 12 temples will begin Phase 2 of reopening on Sept. 7, bringing to date a total of 79 temples in Phase 2:
- Gilbert Arizona Temple
- Indianapolis Indiana Temple
- Kansas City Missouri Temple
- Manti Utah Temple
- Phoenix Arizona Temple
- Preston England Temple
- Snowflake Arizona Temple
- St. Paul Minnesota Temple
- Suva Fiji Temple
- Sydney Australia Temple
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple
- Tucson Arizona Temple
See a full list of temples and their current status here.