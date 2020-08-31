Latter-day Saints leaders update phased reopening of temples worldwide

This Angel Moroni statue was placed atop the LDS temple in Star Valley, Wyoming, in 2016. File photo: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday announced an updated schedule for the phased reopening for some of its temples.

On Sept. 7, two Utah temples will begin Phase 1, and 12 more will begin phase 2, says a statement from the LDS Church.

Temples continue to reopen in a cautious, careful way, in four phases, the statement says. Temples in Phase 1 and Phase 2 are operating on a limited basis, and with key precautions in place for temple workers and patrons, including: masks worn at all times, very limited numbers of patrons in the temple at a time, minimal staff in the temple, sanitization after each temple ceremony, careful social distancing and seating arrangements, and temperature checks at the entrance (for Phase 2).

“The reopening of each temple is based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement says. “With 12 Utah temples already in Phase 2 and another (Manti) scheduled for that phase on Sept. 7, it is important to note that temples in Utah are anticipated to be very busy. Priority will be given first to living persons who are to be sealed, next to missionaries currently serving in the field, and then to missionaries who are preparing to depart, based on their departure date.”
Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment

  • Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only with restrictions

  • Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with priority given for those who will be sealed. The next priority will be endowments for in-field missionaries (who left home prior to receiving their endowment), then followed by those departing for missionary service in the near future. These priorities will be addressed according to the capacity and scheduling ability of each temple.
  • Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions

  • Continue providing ordinances for living individuals
  • Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner
  • Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed

Phase 4: Open for full operations

  • Resume regular temple operations

As directed by the Temple Department, other temples will be reopened based on local government and public health directives. They will follow this same phased approach in reopening, beginning with husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

Ordinance Priority

For currently scheduled living ordinances, members will be contacted by temple staff to confirm their appointment or to reschedule. Priority for scheduling ordinances will then be given to members who had their appointments canceled because of temple closures. Members in this circumstance should call the temple to schedule an ordinance. Final priority will then be given to new appointments.

Safety

In addition to the processes outlined above, each temple presidency will take extra precautions to help protect temple workers and patrons. This will include allowing patrons to wear their own masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizer at several locations in the temple, and encouraging frequent hand-washing and appropriate social distancing. All those who serve in the temple will do so on a volunteer basis. Adjustments to temple operating schedules, seating arrangements and temple facilities will also be made to further increase safety.

Temple Status 

The following two temples will enter Phase 1 of reopening on Sept. 7, bringing to date a total of 139 temples reopening:

  • Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple
  • Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

The following 12 temples will begin Phase 2 of reopening on Sept. 7, bringing to date a total of 79 temples in Phase 2:

  • Gilbert Arizona Temple
  • Indianapolis Indiana Temple
  • Kansas City Missouri Temple
  • Manti Utah Temple
  • Phoenix Arizona Temple
  • Preston England Temple
  • Snowflake Arizona Temple
  • St. Paul Minnesota Temple
  • Suva Fiji Temple
  • Sydney Australia Temple
  • The Gila Valley Arizona Temple
  • Tucson Arizona Temple

See a full list of temples and their current status here.

