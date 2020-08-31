Latter-day Saints leaders update phased reopening of temples worldwide

Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only with restrictions

Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with priority given for those who will be sealed. The next priority will be endowments for in-field missionaries (who left home prior to receiving their endowment), then followed by those departing for missionary service in the near future. These priorities will be addressed according to the capacity and scheduling ability of each temple.

Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions

Continue providing ordinances for living individuals

Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner

Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed

Phase 4: Open for full operations

Resume regular temple operations

As directed by the Temple Department, other temples will be reopened based on local government and public health directives. They will follow this same phased approach in reopening, beginning with husband-and-wife sealings by appointment.

Ordinance Priority

For currently scheduled living ordinances, members will be contacted by temple staff to confirm their appointment or to reschedule. Priority for scheduling ordinances will then be given to members who had their appointments canceled because of temple closures. Members in this circumstance should call the temple to schedule an ordinance. Final priority will then be given to new appointments.

Safety

In addition to the processes outlined above, each temple presidency will take extra precautions to help protect temple workers and patrons. This will include allowing patrons to wear their own masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizer at several locations in the temple, and encouraging frequent hand-washing and appropriate social distancing. All those who serve in the temple will do so on a volunteer basis. Adjustments to temple operating schedules, seating arrangements and temple facilities will also be made to further increase safety.

Temple Status

The following two temples will enter Phase 1 of reopening on Sept. 7, bringing to date a total of 139 temples reopening:

Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

The following 12 temples will begin Phase 2 of reopening on Sept. 7, bringing to date a total of 79 temples in Phase 2:

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Indianapolis Indiana Temple

Kansas City Missouri Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Preston England Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

St. Paul Minnesota Temple

Suva Fiji Temple

Sydney Australia Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

