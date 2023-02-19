LaVerkin boy, 17, killed in climbing accident in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old LaVerkin boy died after falling about 150 feet while climbing Saturday in Hurricane.

Police and fire officials responded at 5:27 p.m. to reports that the teen had fallen from a cliff at the Hurricane Overlook near 600 East and state Route 59.

The Hurricane High School student was climbing with a friend when he “slipped and fell approximately 150 feet to the ground below,” the Hurricane City Police Department stated in a news release.

First responders were able to reach the boy within 15 minutes, police said, “but it was found that he had not survived the fall.”

“We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident,” the release states.

The teen’s name was not immediately released.