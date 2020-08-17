LaVerkin police searching for person of interest in retail theft case

LAVERKIN, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — LaVerkin police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a retail theft case.

“Do you know me? We are asking the public’s help in identifying this individual,” said a Facebook post from LaVerkin PD. “Those with information are asked to contact our non-emergency dispatch line 435-634-5730 and reference case #20L001456.”

In the surveillance photo, the person of interest is wearing a gray and blue stripe polo shirt, gray shorts and dark blue sneakers. He was driving a silver passenger car.