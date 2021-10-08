Layton auto-pedestrian accident claims life of young male

LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A young male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Layton.

Sgt. Ottesen, Layton Police Department, said a call came in at 10:24 p.m., and officers responded to the scene, at the intersection of North Main Street and Angel Street.

Police radio suggested the victim may have been a juvenile, but Ottesen said he could not confirm that, just that he was “young.”

“He was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Ottesen said. “Investigators are still determining whether or not the driver had the green light or the right of way, but preliminary indication is that he did. They are still investigating that.”

The driver was not injured in the accident, Ottesen said, adding there is no signs of impairment.

The victim was wearing very dark clothing, he said, and Weber County was experiencing storms at the time of the accident.

Ottesen said investigators collected the evidence they could before the rain could wash it away, and will likely return Friday morning to do further study.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details in the case are released.