Layton City PD arrests teen driver who allegedly sped through neighborhood, pointed gun at resident

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly sped through a Layton neighborhood, then threatened a resident who had thrown a radio controlled car at the driver in an attempt to get the driver to slow down.

The driver, later identified as Porter Robert Stalter, then allegedly backed up to the resident, “pointed a black semi-auto handgun at him and asked ‘you want some of this, bitch?'” arrest documents say.

A recording showed the car was a light blue Nissan 350Z with mismatched wheels, the affidavit says.

“A vehicle matching the description was observed in the area and stopped. The driver, Porter Stalter matched the description given by (the complainant).

“Porter was taken into custody and his vehicle impounded. During an inventory of the vehicle a Glock-style BB gun was found. The gun appeared exactly like a real Glock pistol and had no orange tip or other markings to suggest it was not real.”

Post-Miranda, “warning, Porter admitted to driving past (the complainant’s) home and returning after (the resident) appeared to have thrown something, possibly an RC car,” Stalter’s affidavit says.

“Porter admitted to having his left arm on the door sill as he spoke to (the person) approximately three feet away from his driver door. Porter admitted to holding the BB gun in his left hand, although he claimed it was pointed with the muzzle inside the vehicle.”

Evidence and statements “suggest Porter accelerated rapidly through two gears in his Nissan 350Z on a 25 mph residential road and made a threat accompanied by a show of force in the form of brandishing a realistic facsimile of a firearm,” the Layton City Police statement says.

Statler was arrested for investigation of alleged aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and speed contest or exhibition on highway, a class A misdemeanor.

A judge released Statler without bail on conditions including he return for court dates to be scheduled.