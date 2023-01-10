Layton crash hopsitalizes two

LAYTON, Utah Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five emergency vehicles, including two ambulances, responded to a two car crash in Layton Monday afternoon.

Two occupants of the damaged vehicles were transported to local trauma centers after the motor vehicle accident at Main St. and Angel St., according to a 3 p.m. post on social media by the Layton Fire Department on the Monday wreck.

It listed medic engine 51, medic engine 53, ambulance 51, ambulance 53, and battalion chief 51 as agency vehicles responding to the scene.

One of the occupants required mechanical extrication, using an apparatus known as the “jaws of life” that cuts through metal, to be removed from the vehicle.