Layton Fire Dept.: Arson cause of fire along I-15 near Layton Hills Mall

LAYTON, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A brush fire near Layton Hills Mall was quickly brought under control Friday, according to a tweet from Layton Fire Department.

It has been determined that the cause of the fire was arson, the tweet says.

Crews from Layton and Kaysville fire departments responded to the blaze alongside the Hill Field Road on-ramp at mile post 331.

The right lane of Interstate 15 was closed in the area due to the fire.

Officials reportedly are interviewing a person of interest in the case.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.