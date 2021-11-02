Layton High student expected to survive after being struck by minivan outside school

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 (GEPHARDT DAILY) — A Layton High School student struck by a student-driven minivan while walking to school is now expected to survive, according to an update delivered to Layton police a couple hours after the accident.

The accident happened at about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday, which was about an hour before dawn, at or near the intersection of Hawthorne Drive and Wasatch Drive.

“She was crossing the street, west to east, and she was hit by a car,” Lt. Travis Lyman, Layton Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“It was dark at the time and raining hard. We’re still trying to determine if she was in the crosswalk. It happened right near the crosswalk. That’s still part of the investigation.”

The child was transported to MacKay-Dee Hospital in very serious condition, Lyman said.

“I’ve since heard that it looks like she’s gonna survive,” Lyman said.

The vehicle, which Lyman said was a minivan, was driven by another LHS student.

“The driver was another student, who remained there and is cooperating, so we’re working through that.”

The accident scene was closed for two hours for the investigation, but the roads have since reopened, Lyman said.

Police are also investigating whether a second driver may have hit the girl after the first.

“That’s a part of investigation,” Lyman said. “We’re trying to determine that.”