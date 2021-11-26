Layton man allegedly smears his blood on wife’s face ‘to get the devil out’

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man allegedly smeared his blood on his wife’s face “to get the devil out” Thursday.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said James Daniel Orcutt, 54, is facing charges of:

Assault, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful detention and unlawful detention of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Layton officers were dispatched to a domestic incident in the area of Layton Circle Thursday morning, the statement said.

“James Orcutt got into an argument with his wife,” the statement said. “James would not let his wife out of their bedroom for approximately 15 minutes. During that time James was trying to ‘get the devil out of his wife’ by wiping his blood on her.”

Orcutt cut the inside of his right palm and the back of his left hand causing them to bleed, then wiped his blood on his wife’s face and pants, the statement said.

“James smelled of alcohol and submitted to a portable breath test,” the statement said. “It showed positive at .176.”

Orcutt was taken into custody but later ordered to be released with conditions.