Layton man arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside mother’s house

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside his mother’s home Saturday.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said Lane Eric Olsen, 47, is facing a charge of criminal trespass within a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor.

Olsen had been invited by his mother to stay with her after her husband passed away.

Olsen’s mother reported to police that the suspect had begun damaging property inside her home in Layton, the statement said. He was reported to have torn off cupboards and broken parts to the dishwasher.

The suspect was asked to leave the residence four times prior to police involvement, the statement said.

“Police attempted to make contact with Lane through a PA system to exit the premises,” the statement said. “Once he heard police he shut the window and remained in the home for an extended period of time. Contact was continuously attempted to be made with Lane but was unsuccessful.”

After more than 50 phone calls made to Olsen with continuous call outs on a PA, and a deployment of a tactical team, the suspect was placed into custody without incident.

“After further investigation by police, no evidence of criminal mischief was found,” the statement said. “Lane was only to be found refusing to leave the residence both when requested by the victim and police.”

Olsen was transported to Davis County Jail with his bail set at $1,950.