Layton man faces child rape charges after allegedly harboring 13-year-old runaway

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old Layton man faces multiple charges of rape of a child and sodomy upon a child after police say he harbored a 13-year-old runaway in his home for more than three months.

Police say Edgar Fernando Urrutia-Gonzalez befriended and became romantically involved with the 13-year-old girl in mid-October after she ran away from home, according to charges filed Tuesday in Farmington’s 2nd District Court.

The girl was walking with a friend when Urrutia-Gonzalez offered them a ride, charges state. The man later invited her to live with him, according to the charges.

Police say Urrutia-Gonzalez knew the girl was 13 years old and that she was a runaway.

“Urrutia-Gonzalez constantly reminded (the girl) that they needed to be careful because he would be in trouble if they were caught,” the charges state.

Officers were able to locate the girl on Jan. 27 through one of her social media accounts after serving a warrant on the social media company and receiving the girl’s electronic messages, charging documents state.

The girl later told police she had a sexual relationship with Urrutia-Gonzalez who faces seven first-degree felonies. He also was charged with harboring a runaway, a class B misdemeanor.

Urrutia-Gonzalez is being held without bail in the Davis County Jail.