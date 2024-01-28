Layton PD arrests woman after she admits to attempting $40K in fraudulent credit union withdrawals

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton City police responded to the Mountain America Credit Union Saturday on a report of possible credit card fraud.

“I was dispatched to Mountain America Credit Union in Layton,” says an affidavit filed for 21-year-old Annie Alyse Ambrogio by a Layton Police officer.

“The complainant advised that a female was in their branch and was attempting to obtain $20,000 out of an account that was just created at the Mountain America Credit Union in Farmington less than an hour earlier. The female had obtained $20,000 from the account in Farmington and was attempting to obtain another $20,000 in Layton.”

The affidavit says Colorado resident Ambrogio, when confronted, “admitted that she was attempting to fraudulently obtain the money. She requested a lawyer after being advised of her rights.”

A search incident to the arrest turned up two illegally obtained credit/debit cards that were issued to another person, “for which she was illegally possessing a social security card and a fake government issued photo identification.

“In total, officers located two fake government issued identifications, two illegally possessed social security cards, two credit/debit cards not belonging to the suspect, two other documents that possessed other’s identifying information, along with $11,725.00 in cash.”

Ambrogio was booked into the Davis County jail for investigation of:

Identity fraud with value greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Two counts of producing or transfering false identification, a second-degree felony

Unlawfully possessing ID of another, between 3 and 99 individuals, a third-degree felony

Two counts of unlawfully acquire/possess/transfer of financial card, a third-degree felony

The Layton Police officer noted that Ambrogio “has no ties to Utah, and committed several felony offenses involving fraud while here in Utah in less than a day. The suspect has no reason to stay here in Utah and will likely flee knowing she is being charged with numerous felony offenses.”

Ambrogio was ordered held without bail.