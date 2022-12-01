Layton PD updates officer-involved shooting on I-15

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police have released the details on an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on I-15 that closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning.

The suspect was the only person injured, shot in the hip, in an episode that began at 6:25 a.m. when a Layton woman reported a suspicious vehicle in her driveway with a man sleeping inside she did not know at 1400 N 350 W, according to the department’s 6 p.m. press release.

Layton police responded to find the man and car had moved to another driveway nearby. A handgun was sticking out of the still-sleeping stranger’s pocket, according to the release.

Officers called out to the man to wake him. “When the man woke up and realized our officers were there, he backed out of the driveway to flee. In doing so, he struck two Layton patrol cars.”

Tire spikes deployed at Hwy 193 and University Park Blvd did not deter him from entering I-15 southbound. Layton police followed, attempting to block his progress, when, “the suspect fired multiple rounds at them with a handgun as he drove south.”

In another subsequent attempt to block the suspect with their cars, two Layton officers fired rounds back at the suspect, the release said. The suspect, apparently hit, nonetheless continued southbound a short distance before he was stopped, surrendered, and was arrested, officers discovering he had at least one gunshot wound to his hip.

The suspect was taken to Ogden Regional Medical Center with injury deemed non-life threatening, police said. “The suspect’s gun was located on the side of I-15 north of where the pursuit ended. His name will be released at the time he is booked into the Davis County Jail, which will likely be on Thursday.”

The Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team will conduct the investigation of the incident, along with Layton PD’s internal investigation and review. Both Layton officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, standard in all officer-involved shootings.