Layton police arrest 2 juveniles in connection with gun store burglaries; 1 outstanding

LAYTON, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton City Police Department has arrested two juveniles after two smash-and-grab burglaries last Friday that involved driving stolen vehicles into stores and stealing guns; one juvenile is still outstanding.

“We’ve identified three juvenile boys responsible for the C-A-L Ranch and Get Some burglaries,” said a tweet from Layton PD Thursday. “Two have been arrested in Weber County over the past several days, still searching for the third. Two search warrants yielded some of the stolen guns.”

An earlier news release from Layton City PD said: “During the early morning hours of March 6, the businesses of Get Some Guns and C-A-L Ranch in Layton City were victims of burglary.

“During each of the business burglaries, the suspects used stolen vehicles (from South Weber and Farmington) to force entry by crashing the vehicle into the entrance/exit doors. Multiple suspects then exited the vehicle and were able to steal firearms from the gun cabinets.”

It appeared during both incidents that the suspects fled to a getaway vehicle as the stolen and crashed vehicles were left at the scene, police said.

The suspects will not be identified due to their juvenile status.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.