Layton police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Layton police have asked for the public's help locating Madison, 16, who has been missing since 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Photo: Layton City Police Department

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Layton since 5 p.m. Sunday.

Layton police identified the teen in a social media post only as Madison, who was last seen headed north from the intersection of 3200 West and Hill Field Road.

Police say Madison has “some medical concerns, isn’t dressed for the weather and is from out of state.” She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with gray sleeves, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call Layton police at 801-497-8300.

